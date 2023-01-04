An investigation by the California Department of Justice determined criminal charges are not warranted in the death of an innocent bystander killed in 2021 by a bullet from Guadalupe police officer’s gun.

Juan Luis Olvera-Preciado, 58, who was seated unseen in a vehicle more than 170 feet away, was struck and killed by a bullet fired from a Guadalupe Police Department officer at a fleeing suspect who the officer believed was armed.

Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday said that based on the totality of the circumstances, the DOJ found the evidence did not support criminal charges against the officer.

The DOJ report was expected to be released in late March last year.

Read the report To read the 39-page report on the California Department of Justice investigation into the death of Juan Luis Olvera-Preciado, visit https://oag.ca.gov/system/files/ois/report/2023_01_OlveraPreciado_AB1506_Report.pdf.

But Bonta also issued policy and practice recommendations, based on the incident, to the Guadalupe Police Department.

“My heart goes out to Mr. Olvera-Preciado’s family, friends and all those who knew him,” Bonta said. “His death was tragic, and there is nothing that can make up for the loss of a loved one.

“While my office has determined that the evidence does not support criminal charges against the involved officer, we are making direct recommendations to the Guadalupe Police Department to help increase public trust and keep our communities safe,” he said.

The shooting took place shortly after 9:45 p.m. Aug. 21, 2021, when two Guadalupe police officers encountered a man suspected of starting a small fire earlier that evening and who had two outstanding arrest warrants, the DOJ report said.

The suspect fled with the officers in pursuit, refusing multiple commands to show his hands, then thrust out his right arm as if he was holding a gun, according to the report.

In response, Guadalupe Officer Miguel Jaimes fired three shots at the suspect, all of which missed, but a subsequent investigation determined one of the bullets probably ricocheted off the ground, traveled about 174 feet to a car in which Olvera-Preciado was seated.

Olvera-Preciado was parked in a driveway near Birch and Obispo streets, waiting for his wife so he could take her out to dinner.

Although the car was not visible to the officers, the bullet traveled through a slightly ajar door and struck Olvera-Preciado in the head, killing him, the report said.

After the shots were fired, the suspect dropped to the ground and was arrested. It was subsequently determined the “gun” the suspect was believed to be holding was actually a black butane lighter that was later found at the scene.

The DOJ’s investigation involved hundreds of hours, interviews with the two officers, four emergency responders and 18 civilian witnesses and analysis of crime scene photographs, physical evidence, the autopsy report, ballistics and firearms forensic reports, fingerprints and DNA, the DOJ report said.

After a detailed analysis, the DOJ determined there was substantial evidence Jaimes acted in self-defense and the defense of others.

Under the doctrine of transferred intent, Jaimes’ lack of criminal intent for killing the suspect transfers to Olvera-Preciado’s death, resulting in a lack of evidence for criminal charges.

However, in May 2022, Guadalupe Police Department was served with a lawsuit, originally filed Feb. 14, 2022, in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California by Olvera-Preciado’s family.

The delay in serving the suit was because the family was awaiting the release of the DOJ report, which had been expected at the end of March 2022, family attorney Arnoldo Casillas said in a statement filed with the court.

The suit accuses the Police Department of seven counts, including use of excessive force, assault and battery and wrongful death, and seeks an unspecified dollar amount that includes attorney fees and punitive and compensatory damages.

Plaintiffs include Silvia Moya Olvera, Luis Alberto Olvera, Juan Junior Olvera and other members of Olvera-Preciado’s family.

Defendants include the city of Guadalupe, Jaimes and 10 unnamed John Does.