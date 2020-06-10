Sunnyvale man sentenced to 6 years in state prison for attack on Lompoc doctor

A Santa Barbara County judge on Tuesday sentenced a Sunnyvale man to six years in prison for attempting to murder a doctor in the parking lot of the Lompoc Valley Medical Center in 2019.
Superior Court Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca sentenced Long Lu, 37, for the attack on Dr. Lawrence Riemer, an independent physician assigned to Lompoc Valley Medical Center, on the morning of Feb. 26, 2019.
Lu received five years on a charge of attempted murder and one year for an enhancement of committing a crime against a person 65 years or older, which will be served consecutively.
Lu pleaded no contest to the charges in February after striking a plea deal with Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Schoenburg.
Riemer and his wife both read victim impact statements in court, according to Schoenburg.
Lu was accused of robbing and attempting to strangle Riemer just before the doctor was about to walk into the rear entrance of the Lompoc Valley Medical Center, according to Lompoc Police.
