The suspect in the murder of a Santa Ynez man early Saturday morning was arrested Tuesday in Santa Cruz, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, 26, was arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man now identified as 72-year-old Terry Wilson.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick said the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, acting on a tip, contacted Svane-Morris on Tuesday and arrested him without incident on the warrant that was issued following Wilson’s murder.
She said Svane-Morris will be booked at the Northern Branch Jail on the no-bail homicide warrant as well as possible additional charges.
The vehicle investigators believed he stole not far from the crime scene was also recovered by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office and will be released to the owner, Zick said.
Santa Barbara sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about 3:55 a.m. Saturday to an address in the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez, where they found Wilson seriously injured, Zick previously reported.
Investigators still have not released how Wilson was injured, but they were able to identify Svane-Morris as the suspect.
Emergency medical personnel arrived to treat Wilson, but he couldn’t be saved and was declared dead at the scene, Zick said.
Several hours later, investigators discovered a blue 2014 Chrysler Town & Country minivan had been stolen from a residence nearby and suspected Svane-Morris had taken it to further his escape.