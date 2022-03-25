At least three people are being sought by Santa Barbara County sheriff's investigators in connection with a pair of business burglaries that occurred Sunday in Los Olivos, including one in which the suspects ripped an ATM with no money from the wall of a Grand Avenue market, according to a spokeswoman.

The burglaries occurred between 3:30 and 4 a.m. at R-Country Market and Jedlicka's, located in the 2900 and 2800 blocks of Grand Avenue, respectively, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The first incident occurred at 3:40 a.m. at Jedlicka's, where Zick said suspects shattered a glass door and took clothing items.

A short time later, at 3:52 a.m., the suspects ripped an ATM from an R-Country Market wall, causing damage, according to Zick.

Zick said Sheriff's patrol and K-9 units responded to the scene and canvassed the immediate area for surveillance systems and searched for suspects, although they were not located.

Additionally, deputies contacted the nearby Chumash Casino for surveillance footage that could be helpful in the investigation, according to Zick.

A manager for R-Country, identified as "Austin," said two people were seen on surveillance camera footage in a black or grey pickup truck backing up to the front door. Two people got out of the truck, smashed the glass door in order to wrap a chain connected to the truck around the ATM and yanked the machine out of the wall with the truck, according to Austin.

Although the two people were hooded and masked, Austin said he believes they were males. The person driving the truck wasn't seen in the surveillance footage, according to Austin.

Austin said he believes they might be the same two individuals who broke into the store two weeks ago, stealing cigarettes and took the register, which also was not operational.

"The ATM was [not operational] for about three years," Austin said. "It seems they're not the smartest bunch."

The owner of Jedlicka's did not return a call for comment on Friday.

A license plate was identified on the vehicle used in the R-Country burglary, although it came back registered to a white Chevy truck, leading investigators to believe the plate was stolen, according to Austin.

The store re-opened the next day, although Austin said the big hole in the wall left by the thieves had to be sealed-off until carpenters and contractors came to construct a temporary door, which will be replaced with a new one.

In addition, Austin said new security equipment is being installed. Austin could not provide an estimate for the damage, but he said most of the cost will be paid by insurance.

Given the recent burglaries, Austin said Los Olivos will be an easy target unless the unincorporated town of about 1,000 people, which is also a tourist destination, has a Sheriff's deputy patrolling more frequently.

"It would just be great if someone would be posted in this town," Austin said. "At night it’s pretty much a ghost town. It tends to be looked over."

Investigators believe the burglaries are connected and anyone who has information about the incidents is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office main line at 805-681-4100, according to Zick.

Anonymous callers who wish to leave a tip can call 805-681-4171 or email at tips@sbsheriff.org.