Suspicious death under investigation on Foxen Canyon Road near Los Olivos

Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives are investigating a suspicious death that was reported Sunday on Foxen Canyon Road near Los Olivos.

The incident was initially called out as a traffic collision that occurred shortly after 6 p.m. in the 6200 block of Foxen Canyon Road, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The intersection of Foxen Canyon and Zaca Station roads was closed to traffic beginning shortly after the incident and reopened shortly before 9 a.m. on Monday.

The Sheriff's Office did not immediately provide information on the identify of the victim, although it plans to release that information as soon as it becomes available, according to Zick.

Several emergency units responded to the scene, including a CalSTAR helicopter.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0