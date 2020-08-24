Three Santa Barbara County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

Three inmates at the Santa Barbara County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.

All three inmates were housed in cohort quarantine and tested negative for the coronavirus a week ago, even though they were previously exposed to other inmates who later tested positive for the virus, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The inmates were retested on Thursday and tested positive on Saturday. They were rehoused in negative air flow cells and are being medically monitored while contact tracing continues.

The total number of inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 39, with 32 contracting the disease from inside the facility, according to Zick.