The trial for a Santa Barbara man accused in the deaths of a Solvang mother and her two children following a 2019 head-on collision on Highway 154 is slated to start April 28, according to the county District Attorney's Office.

John Roderick Dungan, 30, is charged with three counts of murder in the deaths of 34-year-old Rebecca Bley and her two children, 2-year-old Lucienne Bley Gleason and 4-month-old Desmond Bley Gleason, after his 2014 Chevrolet Camaro collided with a 2013 Chevrolet Volt along Highway 154, near the Cold Spring Bridge, on Oct. 25, 2019.

Dungan intentionally drove his vehicle into the Volt driven by Bley shortly before 5 p.m., according to Deputy District Attorney Stephen Wagner.

Additionally, Dungan has been charged with an enhancement of committing a crime while released on bail in a separate felony case. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Attorney Jeremy Lessem, who represents Dungan, did not respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.

The enhancement involves a case with charges that include felony stalking and firearms allegations stemming from a February 2019 incident in which Dungan allegedly sent a text message that appeared to be "suicidal/homicidal in nature," court records show.

More than a dozen guns and ammunition were seized from his residence after the incident, according to records.

In that case, Dungan was ordered to wear a GPS tracker and stay at a Los Angeles treatment center. Dungan received permission to stay at a Santa Barbara treatment center in September 2019 and visited his parents about a month later, on Oct. 25.

After Dungan's mother reported a note left by her son on the steering wheel of her car, police tracked his cellphone to near the Cold Spring Bridge, where the collision had occurred, records show.

California Highway Patrol officials said the collision's impact caused the Volt to burst into flames and ignite a small brush fire along the side of the road.

Records show that Bley was ejected from her vehicle, while her two children were trapped in their safety seats as the car caught on fire. Sheriff's Coroner's Bureau officials, however, testified that the Volt's occupants had died from the collision's impact and not the fire, according to documents.

The collision also seriously injured Dungan, who attended the case's initial court appearances in a wheelchair after recovering in the hospital.

Dungan's trial is scheduled to begin 8:30 a.m. in Department 10 of the Superior Court's Figueroa Division in Santa Barbara.