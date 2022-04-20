The trial for the father and son accused in the death and disappearance of 19-year-old Cal Poly student Kristin Smart will be moved to Monterey County, a San Luis Obispo County Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday.

The ruling came after District Attorney's Office officials and lawyers for the defendants agreed on the county, although details about the specific courthouse and/or location were not immediately available Wednesday.

Defense attorney Bob Sanger filed the motion seeking to move the trial on March 9. Superior Court Judge Craig Van Rooyen approved that motion on March 30 after finding a fair trial wasn't likely in San Luis Obispo County, citing intense media coverage and a "reasonable likelihood" the defendants wouldn't get a pool of fair and impartial jurors.

A pretrial conference was set for 1:30 p.m. April 25 in Department 5 of San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

Paul Flores, 45, of San Pedro is charged with the first-degree murder of Smart while his father Ruben Flores, 81, of Arroyo Grande, is charged with accessory to murder after the fact and is accused of burying her body underneath the deck of his residence in the 700 block of White Court. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Smart was last seen with Paul Flores close to her dorm at Cal Poly near the intersection of Perimeter Road and Grand Avenue around 2 a.m. May 25, 1996, after walking back from an off-campus party, according to Cheryl Manzer, a former student who last saw them together.

Smart's body has not been located and she was declared legally dead in 2002.