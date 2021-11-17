Two juveniles have been arrested on suspicion of homicide and related crimes in the shooting death of one man and injury of another person just after noon Oct. 17, the Lompoc Police Department said.
A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody Nov. 8 in Lompoc, and a 16-year-old boy was arrested Nov. 16 in Santa Maria in the killing of 27-year-old Tony Villa and the wounding of another individual in the 500 block of North M Street, Detective Sgt. Vincent Magallon said.
Villa was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Both boys were booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on suspicion of homicide, participation in a criminal street gang, dissuading a witness or victim and use of a firearm during a gang crime, Magallon said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.