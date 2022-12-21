Two Mexican men caught in a panga boat on a Santa Barbara County beach last year were found guilty of various charges in a case that involved smuggling drugs and undocumented Mexican citizens into the United States, a U.S. Department of Justice spokesman said.

Following a five-day trial, a federal jury on Tuesday afternoon convicted Jorge Muñoz-Muñoz, 26, of Ensenada, Mexico, and Roel Aranzubia-Álvarez, 43, of Sinaloa, Mexico, of multiple charges after law enforcement officers found them with 11 undocumented noncitizens on a panga boat in September 2021.

The boat also had been carrying 45 pounds of methamphetamine until it was jettisoned, said Ciaran McEvoy, public information officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California.

Both men were found guilty of one count of conspiracy to bring noncitizens into the United States, 11 counts of alien smuggling, 11 counts of alien smuggling for private financial gain and one count of aiding and assisting an alien convicted of an aggravated felony to enter the United States.

Muñoz-Muñoz also was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of conspiracy to import methamphetamine and one count of importation of methamphetamine.

Aranzubia-Álvarez was found not guilty of the drug-related charges, McEvoy said.

The men are scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer on April 10, when Muñoz-Muñoz will face a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison and Aranzubia-Álvarez will face a statutory maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison, McEvoy said.

Both men have been in federal custody since their arrest.

Evidence presented at their trial showed that on the morning of Sept. 27, 2021, law enforcement officers spotted a panga boat adrift off the coast of Santa Barbara County.

The vessel, which was having engine trouble, ultimately made landfall at Arroyo Quemada Beach, approximately 25 miles west of Santa Barbara.

An investigation revealed there were 15 people aboard the boat, including crew members, and Aranzubia-Álvarez was the boat’s captain.

Two black bags containing a total of 40 vacuum-sealed and plastic wrapped bundles of methamphetamine, totaling approximately 45 pounds, were thrown off the boat by passengers at Muñoz-Muñoz’s direction.

The bags were later recovered by law enforcement officers, McEvoy said.

Law enforcement officials also later confirmed that all occupants of the boat were undocumented noncitizens.

Based on interviews with the passengers, officials determined they had paid $15,000 each to board a panga boat on a beach in Ensenada, Mexico, and smuggled from there into the United States.

The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations, with substantial assistance of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, California Department of Parks and Recreation and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, McEvoy said.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Haoxiaohan Cai and Justice Department trial attorney Siobhan M. Namazi, both of the General Crimes Section.

This story has been updated to clarify that both men were not convicted of all the same charges.