Two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters in the Buellton area were arrested west of Goleta following two wrong-way pursuits on Highway 101, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
The Southern California men were apprehended by sheriff’s deputies, a sheriff’s K-9 unit and California Highway Patrol officers — one after a foot-pursuit and the other after a search — and two stolen catalytic converters were recovered, said spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Deputies were called to the 500-block of Sertoma Way in Buellton by a report of catalytic converter thefts in progress a couple of minutes before 5 a.m. Sunday, and while en route were notified by a dispatcher the suspects had been seen fleeing the area in a Fiat.
Deputies spotted a vehicle matching the description near McDonald’s in Buellton, Zick said, but when they attempted to stop the car, the suspects fled and entered Highway 101, driving southbound in the northbound lanes.
Deputies discontinued their pursuit in the interest of public safety but shared the suspect and vehicle descriptions with the California Highway Patrol.
CHP officers located the vehicle farther south on Highway 101, then heading south in the southbound lanes, and attempted to stop the vehicle.
When the driver again headed south in the northbound lanes, the pursuit was terminated, but CHP officers set up a spike strip on the northbound Highway 101 lanes near Las Varas Canyon where they successfully disabled the vehicle, Zick said.
The suspects bailed out of the car, and after a short foot pursuit, suspect
Nathaniel Santiago Reyes, 27, of El Monte, was taken into custody just before 5:30 a.m.
The second suspect, 32-year-old Bryan Arciniega of Los Angeles, initially eluded capture but was tracked by a sheriff’s K-9 unit to his hiding place in a palm tree, and he was taken into custody at 6:30 a.m.
Deputies recovered two stolen catalytic converters from the suspect’s vehicle and identified the vehicles they were taken from. They are not looking for any additional victims associated with the incident, Zick said.
Reyes was booked at the County Main Jail on suspicion of vandalism, attempting to commit grand theft, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property and conspiracy, all felonies, and obstructing a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.
He was being held on an increased bail of $75,000.
Arciniega was booked at the Main Jail on suspicion of reckless evasion, vandalism, attempting to commit grand theft, possession of burglary tools,
possession of stolen property and conspiracy, all felonies, and reckless driving and obstructing a peace officer, both misdemeanors.
He was being held on an enhanced bail of $150,000.