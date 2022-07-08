Crews on Friday halted forward progress of a vegetation fire that broke out along a Highway 101 hillside, near Highway 1, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The fire was reported at about 12:22 p.m. along the right-hand side of northbound Highway 101, just north of Highway 1, according to California Highway Patrol logs.
Scott Safechuck, a County Fire spokesman, said forward progress was at about 1:36 p.m., with two to three acres burned.
Several emergency units responded, including a water tender, engines and a battalion chief.
Additional resources requested included crews from the U.S. Forest Service, an Air Support Unit and fixed-wing aircraft.
Logs show that a lane closure was requested along Highway 101 at 12:29 p.m.
County Fire and U.S. Forest service personnel will remain on scene to ensure the fire is out, according to Safechuck. The cause of the fire is under investigaiton.