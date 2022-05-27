Visitation at the Santa Barbara County Jail located on Calle Real has been suspended after officials detected a COVID-19 outbreak among more than a dozen inmates, according to a spokeswoman Friday.

The outbreak was identified Wednesday by Wellpath medical contractors after custody staff detected 12 inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus in the Main Jail's West Housing Module, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Zick added that one additional inmate tested positive on Friday in the east housing area. All inmates who tested positive are being continuously monitored by staff and Wellpath contractors.

No hospitalizations were required, although two inmates reported symptoms, while 11 were asymptomatic, according to Zick.

Zick said inmates that have tested positive are moved into negative pressure cells, while the remainder are placed together in small groups and isolated from other inmates as they are monitored by Wellpath. Those with underlying health conditions are transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, according to Zick.

Additionally, sheriff's personnel are coordinating with the Santa Barbara Court and Public Defender's Office to adjust appearances to minimize inmate movement and spread of the coronavirus, according to Zick.

Zick said all staff who have direct contact with inmates are regularly tested and are required to wear N95 masks while working, according to Zick.