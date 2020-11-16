'We are the center of space operations': Air Force Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt takes charge of unit during first change of command

In the year since Air Force Lt. Gen. John Shaw assumed command of the Combined Force Space Component Command at Vandenberg Air Force Base, he handled major events from establishment of the U.S. Space Force to the COVID-19 pandemic response.

Shaw spoke about the year of challenges before passing the torch Monday to Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt during the CFSCC’s first change-of-command ceremony since the command's creation in October 2019.

“There’s no place I’d rather be than doing operations,” said Burt, who described her new command as the “heart” of the U.S. military’s space operations. “We are warfighters. We are the center of space operations. Space is part of an American way of life and an American way of war.”

Held inside a hangar located at the Combined Space Operations Center, a subordinate unit of the CFSCC, the ceremony was traditional in the sense that it had the decorum and pageantry that usually comes with such events.

The unit's first change of command occurred when Shaw took over for Lt. General Stephen Whiting, but there was no ceremony since assets from the previous unit — the Fourteenth Air Force — transitioned into the newly formed Space Force, according to a Vandenberg spokesman.

Monday's ceremony included a grand display of allied flags, a multibranch color guard and a performance by Camp Pendleton’s 1st Marine Division Band. The audience sat in physically distanced chairs and everyone wore masks, except for some who delivered public speeches.