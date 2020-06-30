CropLand Health becomes Lompoc's 10th cannabis dispensary; owner still prepping distribution, manufacturing operations

As Richard Smith reflected on the past three years he has spent working to get his cannabis business up and running, the Lompoc resident likened the experience to a nonstop roller coaster ride.

While that ride still isn’t over, it has passed a significant milestone.

Smith and his staff have officially opened the doors to the new CropLand Health dispensary, which welcomed its first customers Saturday.

The shop, which is located at 321 North Second St., is the 10th dispensary to open in Lompoc since the start of 2019, and is the third to open in the city since the COVID-19 pandemic led to widespread shutdowns in mid-March.

The dispensary, however, represents just the start for Smith and his team, which is also in the process of establishing distribution and manufacturing operations out of other commercial spaces on the same site.

“It still almost doesn’t feel real because it’s taken over two years just to get this project (the dispensary) to this point,” Smith said Tuesday from the new store's showroom. “I’m excited. It’s kind of a dream come true to see a lot of this stuff on paper and now it’s real.”

While the dispensary is technically new, many locals will likely be familiar with its major players.

Smith, who grew up in Lompoc, had previously been involved in a nonprofit cannabis collective before the retail cannabis industry was legalized by state voters in 2016. He noted that he brought some employees from that operation with him to the new business, and he also joined forces with another nonprofit collective that had been in operation in Santa Barbara County from 2011 to 2019.