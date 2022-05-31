The Santa Maria Fairpark was packed with classic and custom cars as well as car lovers Saturday and Sunday as West Coast Kustoms brought its Cruisin’ Nationals car show back to its traditional Memorial Day weekend after canceling the event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staging a modified show last fall.
While the show featured a wide variety of cars, trucks, vans and even a school bus modified in various styles or left purely stock, West Coast Kustoms specializes in “the sleds,” customized, lowered, chopped and channeled American iron from the 1940s and ’50s.
The event kicked off Friday night with the City Cruise, when about 300 of the cars registered in the show rumbled up and down Broadway for two hours as hundreds of spectators lined the sidewalks between Cook Street and Stowell Road.
Although all but one of the show cars were on display in outside areas, traditional events from previous Cruisin’ Nationals were brought back, including the model car show, the Kustom Kulture Art Show, and the Santa Maria Brush Bash, with some of the top pinstriping artists decorating various items that were auctioned off to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
Live music filled the air twice on Saturday, and an automotive swap meet offered a wide range of new and old items for car enthusiasts on Sunday morning.