111922 Cyclist cardiac Foxen Canyon.jpg

A Santa Barbara County Fire Department vehicle blocks traffic on Foxen Canyon Road near Los Olivos as a bicyclist who suffered cardiac arrest is loaded aboard a CalSTAR helicopter for transport to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment Saturday.

 Contributed

A bicyclist apparently suffered a cardiac arrest Saturday while riding on Foxen Canyon Road near Los Olivos but may have been kept alive due to a bystander administering CPR.

The bystander witnessed the cyclist, who was not identified, suffer a medical crisis and go down in the 9000 block of Foxen Canyon Road about 10 a.m., said Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Capt. Scott Safechuck.

He said the bystander called for assistance and performed CPR until emergency help arrived, when he was then treated by County Fire and ambulance personnel.

The rider was airlifted by CalSTAR helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, and was reportedly talking upon arrival, Safechuck said.

No further information was available Monday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

News Editor

Mike Hodgson is news editor at the Santa Ynez Valley News, where he writes about local government, special events and the people who live in the Valley. He has been a photographer, writer, news editor and managing editor at weekly newspapers since 1972

Recommended for you