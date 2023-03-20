Danny Duffy honored, lights at Cabrillo baseball stadium make their debut

Danny Duffy was honored in a between-games ceremony during a doubleheader at Cabrillo High School Saturday.

After that it was time, at last, for baseball under the lights for the first time at the Cabrillo stadium.

"It was awesome!," Cabrillo coach Cole Osborne said. "There was a great turnout, and it was awesome to be able to recognize Danny and his donation and support of Cabrillo baseball."

Duffy was a standout left-handed pitcher when he attended Cabrillo High School. He was a main driver in a years-long project to secure the funding to complete the lighting project at Cabrillo's Don McIntyre Field.

"Playing under the lights is an amazing experience," Duffy said last December. "Adding lighting to the baseball field at my alma mater has been a dream of mine for years."

Doug Sorum, a Cabrillo alumnus who is the LUSD Assistant Superintendent of Business Services, met with Duffy and Bob Lawrence, a Cabrillo graduate and former Cabrillo swim and water polo coach and administrator, late last year to discuss the project.

The lighting project, "includes the installation of eight Musco light standards ranging in height between 70 and 80 feet and containing LED luminaires of various wattages," Sorum said. "It has been an honor to work with Duffy and get this project underway."

Duffy committed to funding all of the project's soft and hard costs up to $1.5 million through donations to the district.

Cabrillo swept Santa Maria 12-1 and 13-0 Saturday to move to 10-0, 2-0. Spencer Gallimore pitched a no-hitter and went 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored at the plate for the Conquistadores in the opener.

The second game was called after the top of the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule. Cabrillo is scheduled to play an Ocean League doubleheader at Pioneer Valley Saturday that starts at 11 a.m.

Duffy, 34, has spent the majority of his major league career pitching for the Kansas City Royals, who drafted him in the third round out of Cabrillo in 2007. He pitched for the Royals from 2011 to 2021, when he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he never made an appearance on the mound for them. He's been rehabbing from a series of injuries with the Texas Rangers organization during spring training.

Duffy was not in attendance at Saturday's ceremony. Two first pitches were delivered by Dan Duffy, Danny's father and a longtime supporter of Cabrillo High, and Lawrence, before the start of Saturday's second game.