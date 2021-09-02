The eighth annual Day of Hope fundraiser held Aug. 4 set a new record for donations to benefit patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria, organizers said.
Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation said Wednesday the annual event raised more than $316,556 in support of patient assistance needs, the acquisition of advanced technology and equipment, and programs and services.
That represents a 23% increase over last year’s Day of Hope donations that totaled $257,202.
The funds were raised by teams of community volunteers who sold copies of the Santa Maria Times’ Day of Hope Special Edition at more than 30 locations throughout the Santa Maria Valley and in Nipomo.
This year’s total represents the support of more than 30 sponsors, the work of more than 30 community teams and hundreds of donors throughout the community and the nation, said Jessa Brooks, vice president of philanthropy for the foundation.
Team awards were announced Wednesday for total funds raised through Aug. 20, but one team pressed on to raise its total contribution by 81%, pushing the ultimate total even higher.
Rugged Radios in Arroyo Grande initially reported a $27,000 donation, but the entire company continued fundraising efforts and added $21,956, propelling its total to $48,956, Brooks said, adding that’s the largest single Day of Hope donation to date.
Rugged Radios has a special interest in supporting Mission Hope Cancer Center because employee Taryn Timothy is a cancer survivor who was a patient there.
She rode at the head of the first Day of Hope Car Parade in 2020.
This year’s expanded parade was led by event ambassador Karissa Sanchez and parade sponsors Pacific Petroleum and Cruzin’ for Life.
“During the pandemic, we have contemplated how to approach Day of Hope to ensure community wellness and safety are top-of-mind,” said Dr. Robert Dichmann, cancer program medical director at Mission Hope Cancer Center. “While the events were different, the outpouring of community support remained steadfast.
“The funds raised from this year’s Day of Hope will provide critical resources, programs and advanced technology for local cancer patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center, and we are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support.”
Individual teams and company teams recognized for their fundraising efforts at Wednesday’s Day of Hope celebration were:
Individual Teams
First Place — Passion for Color, led by Angelica Gutierrez, raised $13,290
Second Place — Maggi’s Dream Team, led by Maggi Daane, raised $6,251
Third Place — Team Betty, led by Catriena Lyons, raised $3,146
Company Teams
First Place — Rancho Harvest, led by Jessica Manriquez, raised $30,425
Second Place — Rugged Radios, led by Taryn Timothy, raised $29,254*
Third Place — Dignity Health Home Health and Infusion, led by Maggie Maratas and Michele Rodriguez, raised $4,370
* Places were determined based on fundraising totals as of Aug. 30
