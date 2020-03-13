Day of Hope postponed due to coronavirus

After careful consideration, the Marian Foundation’s annual community fundraiser, Day of Hope, will be rescheduled from April 8 to a later date in order to protect the health and safety of all community members, said Megan Maloney, Dignity Health spokeswoman.

The Marian Foundation, in partnership with Mission Hope Cancer Center and Marian Regional Medical Center leadership, is committed to acting responsibly and postponement of this event is in the best interest of health and safety for our community, Maloney said in a release.

As a leading provider in local health care, the hospital and cancer center have a responsibility to avoid the potential transfer of COVID-19 coronovirus and keep our community safe during this vital time, Maloney said.