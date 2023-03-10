Daylight saving time returns this Sunday, so to make sure you’re on time for everything that day, be sure to set your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night.
Fire protection officials say the switch to daylight saving time is a good reminder to check the batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors and to test them to be sure they’re working properly.
Daylight saving time was first proposed in 1874 by Benjamin Franklin in a satirical letter to the Journal of Paris, suggesting that getting up earlier in summer would save on candle use.
But it was not until 1908 when it was first used by Port Arthur in Ontario, Canada.
It was implemented in the United States in 1918 to conserve resources during World War I, and year-round daylight saving time was instituted for the same reason during World War II.
After the war, local jurisdictions could choose if and when to use daylight saving time, but it was standardized by the Uniform Time Act in 1966. Still, it’s not observed in Hawaii, Arizona and the U.S. territories.
Several states have passed laws to make daylight saving time permanent, but Congress would have to amend the Uniform Time Act for them to become effective.
Numerous attempts to make daylight saving time permanent throughout the United States have failed, but another push for that is currently underway.