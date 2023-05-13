A guy they refer to as “The Godfather of Artificial Intelligence” recently quit his job at Google so he could speak freely about the dangers of the technology, which he helped create.

The first of his concerns is that we can no longer discern whether the photos, videos and articles we come across as we scroll through social media or surf the net, are real or not.

Not that we have never faced the dangers of deception before, in the form of propaganda, charlatanism, conmen, forgeries, and fake news, but the problem now is that anyone can, in a matter of seconds, by simply sending a few instructions to a computer program, produce, publish and distribute “works” and information that shape the beliefs and influence the decisions and actions of large segments of society.

AI can create illustrations, drawings and paintings, author stories, articles and reports, compose songs and symphonies, write computer code, prepare legal briefs, generate blog posts, and so much more, which leads to the Godfather’s second concern, namely job loss.

Again, it’s nothing new.

Millions of factoryworkers have lost their jobs to robots as large corporations turned to automation to cut costs and improve quality standards. It was unfortunate for those workers, but we justified it (in the same way we defended sending jobs to countries where the workers cost pennies rather than dollars an hour) by pointing to the economic gains.

The sages and social scientists among us warned of the human costs and the impact on mental health, but as is always the case with capitalism, money wins out. This time, the damage stands to be far more extensive.

The jobs currently at highest risk for replacement by AI are: tech jobs, including coders, programmers, software engineers and data analysts (in other words, young people); media jobs in advertising, journalism, content creation and technical writing; paralegals and legal assistants; marketing pros and finance jobs, including analysts, advisers and traders, graphic designers, accountants, customer service agents, and schoolteachers.

(I can only imagine that artists, poets, and musicians aren’t listed because, for the most part, there is so little money in those professions.)

Some of us cling to a belief that “no computer can do what I can do,” or that there is no substitute or replacement for the human touch, the artist’s soul, and the power of emotion. But that belief is about to be put to the test.

In other fields, we would insist on certain testing and basic safety standards before releasing products into the marketplace, but with AI, we seem willing to figure it out as we go, without knowing what the consequences could be.

And that brings us to the Godfather’s third and greatest concern, namely, that AI can create autonomous lethal weapons. This is the classic theme, the science-fiction fear, that the machines will take over and destroy us.

While some might imagine a power-hungry mad scientist holed up in his secret fortress, developing a super-duper weapon of destruction, the threat is more akin to the inadequately phrased “wish” asked of the Genie, which then comes to you in a way you didn’t intend and never wanted.

AI is designed to come up with “ideas,” and produce new content from all the data it has been exposed to. Unfortunately, the errors, inaccuracies, biases, and half-truths also get passed along in the process.

For instance, in one study where the program was asked to draw pictures of men and women, the women were depicted without clothing, far more frequently than men, because that’s what it saw on the internet.

As AI-generated content continues to fill the internet, one result is the further homogenization of sight, sound, thought and experience.

The Godfather of AI said he believed Google acted as a good steward of the technology … until the competition for market share heated up, and then ethical considerations gave way to financial ones.

Some say it’s already too late, the Genie is out of the bottle, but we have managed to curtail the use of other potentially harmful technologies. It is time, now, as individuals and through the international community, to have the discussions and decide on the role that AI is to play in our lives.

Why we cannot answer 'why' when it comes to weather | Ron Colone What we call “the weather,” at any given moment and in any given location, is the net result of all the interactions, of all those forces and all those factors, all the movements and all the masses.