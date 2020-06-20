'Defund' Lompoc Police? Residents call for change, while chief shares concerns

When Lillian Street approached the microphone to address the Lompoc City Council on Tuesday night, she acknowledged that what she was about to say might sound extreme.

Street admitted that if it were just a few weeks prior, her comments would have sounded too radical even to her.

But, she said, “they keep killing us.”

Street, who is Black, was among a dozen community members that night who implored Lompoc’s governing body to reallocate money away from the city’s police department and instead redirect those funds to social programs and other services that could address the underlying causes of crime, cutting down on the need for armed policing.

The so-called “Defund the Police” movement has gained a groundswell of support in recent weeks following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died after a Caucasian police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes on Memorial Day.

The concept of defunding police, which has been endorsed by the Black Lives Matter organization, was a major focus of Tuesday’s City Council meeting, which included comments both in favor of and opposed to the idea.

The meeting also saw the first public comments regarding the movement from Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani, who shared in the outrage regarding Floyd’s killing while also defending his own department, which he noted has handled around 15,000 calls for service — for a wide range of issues — just since the start of this year.

“What if the police were not responsible for all 15,000 of the calls that come in? What if we focused on healing our community members in order to benefit the community as a whole?” Street said, before recommending an approach to divest from police and invest in social services.