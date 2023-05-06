As if it wasn’t already obvious, a study out of Tufts University revealed that most of the new cases of diabetes in the last 30 years have been due to poor dietary choices.

Seven out of 10 cases, they say, are preventable through diet and exercise, and yet, the number and percentage of Americans with diabetes continues to rise at an alarming rate.

It went from 6.2 million people with diabetes in 1990 to 37.3 million people in 2023; from 2.5% of the U.S. population, then, to a whopping 11.3% now. If we include prediabetes, the number shoots up to 96 million people, or 38% of the U.S. adult population, who are at risk of serious health complications due to elevated blood sugar levels.

With more than 103,000 deaths directly attributable to diabetes in 2022, it is the eighth leading cause of death in the United States. But since people with diabetes are more likely to develop heart disease (listed as No. 1 cause of death), or get cancer (No. 2 cause), or have a stroke (No. 3), or get liver disease (No. 9), and considering that it is the primary cause of kidney failure, who knows how many people are actually dying on account of diabetes?

In the No. 1 and 2 slots, interchangeably, are — eating too many refined wheat, rice and potato products, like cereal, pasta, chips, crackers, cookies, and other snacky foods, and too much red meat and processed meats, such as bacon, sausage and salami.

Third is eating too few whole grains. However, the report emphasizes that eating too many unhealthy foods is more of a driver of preventable diabetes than not eating enough healthy foods.

Upon reading through the findings, my thoughts turned to education, and I wondered if there might be some correlation between diabetes rates and educational rankings among U.S. states.

Sure enough, I found that more than half the states in the Top 10 of diabetes statistics, including West Virginia, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and New Mexico, also happen to be in the Bottom 10 of U.S. education rankings. Not only that, but those same states are also in the Bottom 10 of Health Care rankings. So, to be clear, the states with the highest cases of diabetes are also the worst in education and health care.

Granted, when it comes to food, there are economic, geographical and cultural considerations involved in what we buy and eat, and have access to, but it makes me wonder if certain groups of people in certain places really are less aware or less informed — about the principles of healthy living?

Maybe it’s because I grew up with a diabetic father — who eventually went on to suffer all the classic complications, including blindness and nerve damage — but I have known and heard about the relationship between diet and diabetes my whole life.

So, are we just ignoring it? I would also ask, are we not teaching it, but, evidently, public school curriculum standards across the country require instruction in health literacy, which includes lessons on the importance of healthy eating and physical activity for maintaining healthy weight. It would seem the message is not quite getting through.

This is not meant to cast aspersions on people living with diabetes, nor to disregard the genetic factors involved, because I have seen firsthand how hard it can be for people with diabetes to maintain healthy blood sugar levels, even when they’re eating what they’re supposed to and not eating what they’re not supposed to. Sometimes, it seems like there’s no rhyme or reason to it.

But according to this research, there is a reason for 70% of new cases — and that reason is poor dietary choices, which, to me, relates to an even deeper societal issue: the elevation and glorification of fast food-short-attention, shortcut-consciousness, and the culture of convenience.

