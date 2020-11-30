Diablo Canyon Power Plant Unit 2 reactor back online following maintenance

Diablo Canyon Power Plant operators returned the Unit 2 reactor to 100% power over the weekend after it was shut down for maintenance work on the electrical generator, located on the non-nuclear side of the plant.
Unit 2, which had been offline since Oct, 15, reached 100% power Saturday, said a spokeswoman for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. Unit 1 continued operating at full power throughout the Unit 2 shutdown.
Diablo Canyon Power Plant, a nuclear facility owned and operated by PG&E on the Pecho Coast north of Avila Beach, produces about 2,300 net megawatts of electricity from its two units.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.