Dignity Health awards $350K+ in local grants

Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals awarded $351,950 in grant funding Friday to four community nonprofit partnerships and eight single not-for-profit organization facing negative impacts from the coronavirus pandemic in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
Grant recipients included A-G For All!, which facilitates higher education through youth leadership and advocacy.
Members are Future Leaders of America Inc., Santa Maria Joint Union School District, Education Trust-West, Truth In Recruitment, CAUSE and Marian Regional Medical Center.
A grant also went to Senior and Caregiver Support, which works to provide a whole-person approach to services for vulnerable seniors and their family and friend caregivers in northern Santa Barbara County.
Members are Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County, Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County, Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens and Catholic Charities, Marian Regional Medical Center.
Organizations that received grants to help offset COVID-19 pandemic impacts included the Alliance for Pharmaceutical Access Inc. in Santa Maria, Catholic Charities Santa Barbara County in Santa Maria, Community partners in Caring Santa Maria and Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara County.
Grants are awarded through a program created by Dignity Health parent company CommonSpirit Health to help nonprofit organizations with an interest in improving health and living conditions.
Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals include Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.
In this Series
Weekly recap: A collection of our top stories from this week
-
Updated
Santa Maria high schoolers must increase online attendance starting Monday
-
Updated
City of Lompoc offers limited recreation programming
-
Updated
'We will be heard': Local leaders recognized as fifth Lompoc Peace Prize nominees for social justice action
- 52 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.