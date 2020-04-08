Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals launch bilingual COVID-19 hotlines

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dignity Health Central Coast’s three hospitals have launched hotline numbers in both English and Spanish to educate community members about COVID-19, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Those who have questions in English about the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes, can call 805-332-8276 to talk to a nurse between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends.

Those who call after those hours can leave a voicemail, and calls will be returned the following morning, the spokeswoman said.

For information in Spanish, community members can call 805-614-5758, which will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. After-hours callers can leave a voice mail for a return call the following morning.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit www.dignityhealth.org/central-coast.

Dignity Health’s three Central Coast hospitals are Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

