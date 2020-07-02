Restaurants forced to regress after dine-in services prohibited in Santa Barbara County

For that reason, some restaurant owners found the news frustrating, as they try to balance reopening safely with supporting their families and employees.

Rick Manson, owner of Chef Rick's in Orcutt, said Thursday's announcement from the county requiring restaurants to end in-house dining the same day did not give owners enough time to prepare.

Manson resumed sit-down dining for customers in early June, and was happy to have the ability to rehire some of his server staff after the initial shutdown.

"I have employees, I have customers, myself, people to earn money for. I have costs that are hard to make, hard to fill with these announcements," Manson said. "My wait staff, they'll be furloughed until further notice. It's hard, it's personal for me, because I love those people."

Missy Ortega, general manager at Crumbles Cafe, said it was shocking to hear that in-house dining would be prohibited once more, just a month after restaurants were permitted to host sit-down guests again.

While Crumbles still will be able to offer walk-up bakery services and takeout, outside seating will not be a possibility, she said.

"It crept up on us fairly quickly ... I heard the day before yesterday that the governor might re-close them," Ortega said. "I didn't expect it really."

Ortega, as well as Manson, emphasized that their employees have done a great job at limiting the spread by distancing tables, managing customer flow and wearing masks at all times.

"As far as in-house dining goes, we've been very cautious ... we've been doing our part to limit the spread, so it was kind of shocking. But the safety of the community should take precedent," she said.