Restaurants forced to regress after dine-in services prohibited in Santa Barbara County

After being permitted to resume dine-in services in late May, restaurant owners and other businesses are experiencing whiplash following a Thursday health order requiring the closure of several indoor operations in Santa Barbara County.
The county Public Health Department released the requirements in accordance with new state guidelines announced Wednesday that require Santa Barbara and 18 others counties with concerning COVID-19 rates to cease indoor operations at restaurants in addition to wineries, tasting rooms, museums, zoos, card rooms and theaters.
The requirements are effective in Santa Barbara County from 5 p.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. July 26, unless otherwise extended or rescinded, according to the county's Public Health Joint Information Center.
“We have made the decision to close these businesses in order to follow state guidance, especially since our case count continues to rise day by day. This action, particularly in anticipation of the holiday weekend, is a proactive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 locally,” county Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said.
While some county restaurants and eateries have continued offering only takeout services, others began accepting sit-down guests over the last month following approval to expand services that also included retail and other sectors within Phase 2.
For that reason, some restaurant owners found the news frustrating, as they try to balance reopening safely with supporting their families and employees.
Rick Manson, owner of Chef Rick's in Orcutt, said Thursday's announcement from the county requiring restaurants to end in-house dining the same day did not give owners enough time to prepare.
Manson resumed sit-down dining for customers in early June, and was happy to have the ability to rehire some of his server staff after the initial shutdown.
"I have employees, I have customers, myself, people to earn money for. I have costs that are hard to make, hard to fill with these announcements," Manson said. "My wait staff, they'll be furloughed until further notice. It's hard, it's personal for me, because I love those people."
Missy Ortega, general manager at Crumbles Cafe, said it was shocking to hear that in-house dining would be prohibited once more, just a month after restaurants were permitted to host sit-down guests again.
While Crumbles still will be able to offer walk-up bakery services and takeout, outside seating will not be a possibility, she said.
"It crept up on us fairly quickly ... I heard the day before yesterday that the governor might re-close them," Ortega said. "I didn't expect it really."
Ortega, as well as Manson, emphasized that their employees have done a great job at limiting the spread by distancing tables, managing customer flow and wearing masks at all times.
"As far as in-house dining goes, we've been very cautious ... we've been doing our part to limit the spread, so it was kind of shocking. But the safety of the community should take precedent," she said.
Other facilities resumed in-house dining within the last couple weeks, and are now navigating the process of quickly reverting back to modified services.
The 'A' Street Cafe, which aims to provide employment opportunities to those living with developmental disabilities, will have to revert back to just pick-up services with no option for outside dining, sales and marketing manager Erick Weber said.
"We only recently reopened the dining room; we didn't reopen when everyone else did," Weber said. "It's a little disappointing, obviously, but we don't have to change much. We'll get back to what we were doing before."
According to the updated order, affected businesses will be permitted to continue outdoor services, such as restaurant seating, but bars, breweries and pubs will be required to close completely.
Santa Barbara County already mandated the re-closure of these locations on Monday following strong recommendations from the state.
