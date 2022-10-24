With an army of 61 volunteers, Operation Restoration, a event organized nationwide by AmpSurf and the Wounded Warrior Project, provided a dozen disabled veterans with time in the ocean waters off the Central Coast.
The male and female veteran amputees affected with post traumatic stress disorder and other ailments, wounded in different conflicts or at work, came from different parts of the country Oct. 20-24 to stay in Santa Maria and participate in surfing, paddleboarding, kayaking and archery off Pismo Beach.
Brian Steere, 36, from Daytona, Florida, an Army E4 Specialist suffering from military sexual trauma stemming from a spinal cord injury caused during hazing, also suffers PTSD.
“This program is amazing, not only does it teach us to overcome our disabilities and be able to adapt them, it give us the ability to understand that we can move forward," he said. "A lot of the warriors that we have here, they can be new to disabilities, can be individuals that have been in the house depressed and down for a long time and they haven’t been able to figure out where to go from their situation.”
Steere explained that organizations like AmpSurf give veterans new hope because regardless of their disabilities they can achieve things they didn’t believe they could, such as surfing and kayaking.
“Having programs like this has been critical to regaining life for some of the people that are here. The ocean is very healing and calming. It’s very peaceful, helps us relax, and for an individual that struggles with PTSD, like a lot of my buddies right here, it's a relaxing moment because it gives us peace and serenity ... This is something that we don’t get at home because we are enclosed in those four walls,” he said.
Sandra Wade, 65, from Gig Harbor, Washington, is an Army Cold War veteran who suffers PTSD at the 100% disability level and cannot work. Her son and daughter are both Marines and have been in Afghanistan.
“I always look for joy and comfort and enjoy the confidence and camaraderie with other veterans,” she said.
Wade described the event as very healing. "I really appreciate it. I feel very touched doing this (surfing). I have lived a full life and this is the way I want to be remembered.”
Aaron Smith, 39, from North Carolina, served 15 years in the Marine Corps as a scout sniper and air support control officer. He did three tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan and is missing part of his left leg.
“Being here is empowering, having all the volunteers that teach you, and comfort you, and make you feel normal in an event. Otherwise I would not partake myself because I would not have the confidence to do it. I got the East Coast waves and I plan to take what I learned here, get a board, take my kids to the beach, and teach them,” he said.
Smith recognized the Operation Restoration volunteers and donors. “Even the people who donate a dollar enable me as an amputee to carry on my life as normal as I can for my family,” he said.
“It shouldn’t be veterans only. So often these programs are very segregated, they have different programs for first responders or civilians. I would like to see more of them bringing us together because it helps us reintegrate back and feel part of the community, and helps the community understand where we come from and beat some stigmatizations; help us come together as people,” Smith said.
“I plan to get back home, I live close to a couple of Marine bases, and see if we can do something similar like this (AmpSurf). I have four kids at home, the whole reason is I just want to show them that if anything happens to them, they can keep going, this chapter doesn’t have to end nor end the story, you can still have control and live life.”
Sarah Aktepy, 42, from Dallas, Texas, served in the Navy in Iraq and Afghanistan. She prefers not to talk about her neurological disability but said she is delighted to be participating in the event.
“This is a phenomenal experience to challenge yourself with supportive people, improve our surfing skills, and enjoy the peace of being in the ocean, and to mentally push your boundaries with support, camaraderie with people that are not defined by their disability, and learning new things. I’m very grateful to AmpSurf and volunteers,” she said.
Deb Chadderton, 52, from Hanford, guarded the ports in the Navy after 9/11. She has a spinal injury, and suffers from anxiety and PTSD. Her experience in Pismo was her first surfing effort.
"It’s awesome to see what I can do. Besides the cold, I feel free, it’s a great therapy. I love the water. This is a new whole world. I did pretty good,” she said.
Wayne Lehtola, 54, from North Carolina, served in the Army during Desert Storm in 1991, Iraq, and Afghanistan.
“I expected to fall in the water but the instructors share their knowledge, and all the support gave me confidence on the board. I felt good that I was able to accomplish (surfing). It exceeded my expectations,” he said.
Dana Cummings, founder and president of AmPsurf, praised the event, saying everybody had a great time, all the warriors were super and the volunteers were amazing.
The Wounded Warriors Project is nonprofit organization based in Jacksonville, Florida, that was created after 9/11 to help veterans with physical and mental injuries. For more information visit their website https://ampsurf.org/.