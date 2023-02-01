The Disaster Recovery Center/Local Assistance Center is up and running in Santa Maria with the goal of providing resources to residents who were impacted by last month's storms.

According to Renee Bafalis, the media relations specialist for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, those who have suffered storm-related damage to their homes can register with FEMA before the deadline which is March 16. People are able to register onsite, online with disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362. Spanish, ASL and Mixteco interpreter services will be present at the recovery center.

The center is a partnership between FEMA, Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), County of Santa Barbara and several local cities. The DRC/LAC opened on Saturday at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria and at Direct Relief in Santa Barbara.

Both locations are open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., for a minimum of two weeks.

“Additionally, we also have the Small Business Administration here. They are a partner agency in this operation,” said Bafalis. “FEMA helps start your recovery efforts, but SBA can get you back to where you were before the storms hit."

Residents can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources that are available through FEMA. SBA can offer low-interest disaster assistance loans to homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofits.

Various types of assistance are available such as rental assistance, initial repairs to homes and personal property losses. There aren't only federal resources that are available, but also state, county, city and nonprofit resources.

Bafalis says organizations have drawn residents to the center with giveaways and people discover they qualify for help.

“Those people are in need as well and through that process we are also able to weave through the crowd and find out who may have some eligibility needs that they didn't realize they could file for assistance,” said Bafalis.

Bafalis says the most common form of assistance that has been seen at the center is the Individual and Household Program.

“That covers two areas; housing assistance and other needs assistance. So housing assistance is really the biggest focus right now," Bafalis said.

There are still resources available and, according to Bafalis, many people don't think that they’re eligible, perhaps because they’re lacking documents, but they can still qualify for assistance.

“If you had a child that was born in the United States and has a social security number, you can apply for FEMA assistance,” said Bafalis. “If you have an adult that lives in the home that was damaged that has legal status in the United States, you can also apply for assistance."

The centers are a one-stop shop where disaster survivors can get information and advice about community, state and federal agencies and other available assistance. They are also accessible to people with disabilities and those with access and functional needs.

“FEMA is part of the Department of Homeland Security. Your personal information that you provide to us is kept private and is not shared with any other federal agencies,” said Bafalis.

Specialists are on-site to clarify information received from FEMA or other agencies. They can explain the rental assistance available to homeowners and renters and fax requested documents to a FEMA processing center and scan or copy new information or documents needed for case files.

Onsite Spanish interpreter Casey Conneely says it's been an enriching experience to help. He interprets Spanish to English and vice versa. He is able to communicate with the Mixtec translator that can translate Mixtec to Spanish. Interpreters are especially helpful for children, who often have to translate for their parents.

“As interpreters, being able to provide accurate information the children might be too pressured to translate, which is the reality for many families here, as they don’t speak any English," Conneely said.