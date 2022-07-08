Some may have noticed what looked like a large, inflated shark hovering overhead in Santa Maria on Friday. Credit the Discovery Channel, which is promoting Shark Week this month by sending the blimp up and down the West Coast.
In honor of the annual aquatic predator-themed week of television programming, the channel is sending #EastShark and #WestShark out over their respective coasts ahead of Shark Week's July 24 launch. On Friday, it used the Santa Maria Airport as a rest stop before continuing its journey to the San Diego Comic-Con.
“[Blimps] aren’t too common, but we have the space necessary for them to take a break on their way south,” said Carla Osborn, Santa Maria Airport chief operations officer.
According to the Discovery Channel website, the blimp left Santa Cruz Friday morning, stopping in Santa Maria on its way to Ventura. The blimp will reach San Diego for Comic-Con and the debut of Shark Week, and pass over Santa Maria again on its way back as well as Pismo Beach and Morro Bay on July 28.
The blimps measure 128 feet long by 44 feet high, and are able to travel at speeds of more than 50 miles per hour, and cover about 250 miles per day.
“Who doesn’t love Shark Week? When I heard that’s who wanted to stop I was so excited,” said Osborn.
Shark Week launched in the summer of 1988 and features an entire week's worth of live programming dedicated to "jaws" and other selachimorpha.
Those wishing to track the blimp can visit www.discovery.com/shark-week/blimp for real-time updates.