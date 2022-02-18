After being closed to the public for nearly two years, the Santa Maria Discovery Museum for children is now open for limited hours on weekends. Museum staff, volunteers, board members and consultants are overjoyed.
To celebrate this partial return to normalcy the museum hosted a monthly mixer on Feb. 17 for the Chamber of Commerce, which is expanding in-person membership events after months of Zoom meetings.
About 45 Chamber members and guests and museum board members showed up. The opportunity to see people and socialize was high on the list of reasons to be there for folks like City Councilman Carlos Escobedo, Hancock coffee kiosk operator Steven Funkhouser, and community activist Susan Levy.
Donna Beal, the museum’s program manager, bounced around, eager to show off new exhibits and spread the word about what’s coming up. She presided over a short presentation during which she pointed out an exciting new addition to the aerospace exhibit - an overhead monitor called “the celestial ceiling.”
Located near the launch control consoles, the very large screen (parallel to the ceiling) allows viewers to witness and manipulate a wide range of happenings in space.
Beal said that the children also love the new Coastal Pier installation, which teaches them about aquatic life. They can paddle a kayak, cast a fishing line over the pier, and explore the ocean floor.
When asked how the museum kept afloat during the pandemic months when the museum was closed, Beal said that income from the grant-seeking successes of the Board of Directors Vice-President Carol Cosa, enabled staff to keep on track for re-opening. Board chairperson Rebecca Call said that the board has been meeting regularly during the pandemic.
The museum’s pride and joy is the aerospace exhibit where, in a hands-on experience, children can stand at an actual launch control console (donated by United Launch Alliance at Vandenberg) and simulate space launch actions.
Vandenberg Space Force Base aerospace engineer Tom Stevens, technical director for the 30th Launch Group and is the STEM coordinator at Vandenberg) has long been involved with the space exhibits. These are considered to be an important resource in the promotion of science education.
Donna Beal also introduced the debut of a model of an astronaut in an actual astronaut suit and globe head covering. This is regarded as “a very cool” exhibit.
The museum is now open from 2 to 4 p.m. on Fridays. On Saturdays and Sundays there are two play sessions: from 10 to12 in the morning and from 2 to 4 p.m. in the afternoon. It is necessary to make a reservation for a visit 48 hours in advance by going online or calling 805-928-8414. The museum is located at the corner of Jones and McClelland Streets.