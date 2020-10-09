Dive in and explore: Los Olivos NatureTrack Film Festival kicks off today

NatureTrack Film Festival kicked off its third annual film series, which runs from Friday, Oct. 9, through Sunday, Oct. 18, offering attendees a front row seat to witness the wonders of the natural world.

The virtual festival will screen more than 70 nature-related films originating from 20 countries, in both live and animated form, that span categories of adventure, animation, conservation and kids connecting with nature.

Tickets for $10 program blocks or $100 all-access passes can be purchased online at naturetrackfilmfestival.org/tickets/. An email confirmation containing an access code to virtual programming will be sent upon payment.

Films will remain accessible 24 hours a day from now until 11:45 p.m. Oct. 18.

Event proceeds benefit NatureTrack Foundation, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide outdoor field trips for school-aged children at no cost to the schools or students.

For the list of nature films to be screened, visit naturetrackfilmfestival.org/tickets/ and for updates, go to www.facebook.com/naturetrackfilm/

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

