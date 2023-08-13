Who hasn’t been transported through time by a scent?

The smell of grass, your gramma’s cookies, the beach, the ocean, the stockyard, the mechanic's garage, an early kiss, an impending storm — we all have our own personal associations related to aroma which activates memories that carry us to another time and place in our lives.

The smell is the key.

It is preeminent among the five senses as far as the potency with which it records and registers memories in the brain, given the information received by the olfactory system travels straight to the “the memory center” in the front-most part of the brain, whereas the other four senses are routed first through a relay station located deep-down in the middle of the brain.

We sometimes overlook or neglect the fact that, just as is the case with eyesight and hearing, our sense of smell tends also to deteriorate as we advance into our 60s, 70s and 80s, though some people remain eternally youthful and others get old before their time.

We have popular interventions to help offset these declining faculties: eyeglasses for vision loss and hearing aids for hearing loss, but what do we do to bolster our sense of smell?

Pointing to the unique connection between olfaction and memory, researchers at University California Irvine are looking at what happens if we attempt to enhance a person’s sense of smell, and what impact that might have on the person’s memory.

They studied 88 adults between the ages of 60 to 85 who had not experienced or been diagnosed with memory impairment. They split the subjects into two groups, with an equal number of males and females in each group. All participants in each group were given an oil diffuser and seven aroma cartridges, with each cartridge containing a different essential oil, one for every day of the week.

The cartridges given to the “control group” had only a small amount of oil in them, while the ones given to the “enhanced group” were full. The diffusers were activated for two hours each night while the subjects slept. At the end of the six months, all subjects were given cognitive performance tests.

The results were astounding!

The enhanced group showed a whopping 226% improvement in cognitive performance as measured by word-list tests commonly used to evaluate memory. In addition, MRIs showed the neural circuits in the enhanced group to be more robust and intact compared to those in the control group.

With more than 70 neurological and psychiatric diseases — including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, schizophrenia and alcoholism linked to and triggered by a declining sense of smell — the researchers at UCI now see aromatherapy treatments as an easy, non-invasive tool to help combat dementia and memory loss.

The next step in the study will be to try out the technique on people who have already experienced memory impairment and cognitive loss to see if it can help recover lost function.

Seeing the results published in this month’s neuroscience magazine makes me want to rush out and get a diffuser and stock up on essential oils, but then I happened to notice at the end of the article that the research was funded by the same company that will be bringing the apparatus used by the investigators to market this fall — to be sold in retail stores across the country.

That’s the kind of thing that usually makes me somewhat wary of the information, knowing it is commercially-motivated. Still, that alone does not invalidate the findings, and because I’m all for self-empowerment and asserting and activating our own healing energies and abilities, I will endeavor to do all I can to make all the senses come alive.

To LOOK for opportunities and SEE the best in ourselves and others;

To LISTEN through the silence and HEAR the song of the heart and the music of the soul;

To SIP life’s nectar and TASTE the freedom of fearlessness;

To TOUCH the hand of the divine and FEEL the gratitude for the goodness in my life;

And, yes, to stop and SMELL the flowers and REMEMBER that life is for living.

