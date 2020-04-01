'Doing the right thing': DenMat repurposes Lompoc lab to produce sanitizer, donates first batch to city's police department

Lompoc's police officers will have a bit of added protection as they continue to perform their duties amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to the efforts of the city’s largest private employer.

DenMat, a company that normally specializes in manufacturing dental products, recently used its labs and equipment to produce dozens of bottles of hand sanitizer. The first batch of the sanitizer was donated Monday to the Lompoc Police Department, which has since placed 18 bottles at key work stations in the department’s headquarters and in each of its marked police vehicles to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

DenMat CEO David Casper said Wednesday that the inspiration for the donation was borne out of an impromptu conversation he had with Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani a few weeks ago at a Lompoc grocery store.

“I was in Albertsons and I get a tap on my shoulder and it was [Mariani],” Casper said. “We were just standing off to the side marveling at how many people were buying toilet paper and whatnot. … He made a comment about how his cops couldn't stay at home — they have to still work and patrol the city and interface with everyone and they were struggling with just getting the basic supplies.”