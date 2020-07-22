Donation will be used to purchase PPEs for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office
Donation will be used to purchase PPEs for Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

Benevolent Posse donation to Sheriff's Office

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse presents a $10,000 donation to the Sheriff’s Office for purchasing COVID-19 personal protective equipment and related supplies. Properly masked against passing the disease are, from left, Benevolent Posse Board Chairman Richard Kline, Sheriff Bill Brown, Benevolent Posse Board President Sara Oshaughnessy, Sheriff’s Lt. Erik Raney and Benevolent Posse secretary Diana Vandervoort.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office recently received a $10,000 donation to buy COVID-19 personal protective equipment and supplies for sheriff’s personnel.

The money was provided by an anonymous donor through the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse, a nonprofit corporation that raises money to assist the Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the Benevolent Posse’s board of directors presented the donation to Sheriff Bill Brown with a giant ceremonial check at the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick said the funds will be used to purchase much-needed personal protective equipment for deputies in patrol and custody work as well as supplies to keep all Sheriff’s Office employees safe, including masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting supplies.

The Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse raises funds annually to support Sheriff’s Office programs and has purchased helmets and protective vests for the Custody Operations Special Operations Response Team and ballistic vests for the department K-9s.

The posse also contributed funds toward the purchase of the Hostage Negotiations Team command post vehicle.

For more information, visit https://www.sbsheriffsposse.org.

