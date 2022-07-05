Thousands turned out Monday to attend Solvang's annual Fourth of July parade that debuted honorary grand marshals Paul and Susan Halme.
Sponsored by the Solvang Rotary, the 1-1/2 hour parade wound through downtown streets under sunny skies and featured dozens of parade entrants including patriotic floats, lively dancers, bands, antique and military vehicles and prancing horses.
The parade, themed "A Salute to Liberty," was dedicated to honoring the inherent freedoms of all Americans, according to event sponsors.
The day concluded at Solvang's Old Mission Santa Inès, where a family-fun festival was held and an evening fireworks show lit up the night sky.
