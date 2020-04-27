Driscoll's donates $450K in COVID-19 funds to local medical clinics, Santa Barbara County Foodbank

"We can’t thank [Driscoll's] enough for making a contribution to CHC," said Linda Costa, chief financial officer for Community Health Centers of the Central Coast. "We’re working very hard to make sure we’re fulfilling the needs of the community and the use of funding correctly."

With clinics throughout central agricultural areas, especially Santa Maria, Costa said Community Health Centers already works closely with the farmworker community, with communication with indigenous farmworker patients facilitated by the clinic's Mixteco translators.

However, Driscoll's funding has made it possible to establish needed viral testing clinics specifically geared toward those populations, which are more likely to contract the virus from close contact transmission, she said.

"People who are symptomatic or even asymptomatic can be tested," Costa said. "We do testing, we send it to the lab, and let them know if they were positive or negative. It’s hard [with] the migrant families, where they have a lot of them living in one house."

The clinic does not have data regarding the number of tests run among the farmworker population so far, but officials expect to receive those numbers in mid-May, Costa said.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

