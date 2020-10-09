Drive-up flu shot clinic at Lompoc High School draws large numbers

A steady stream of vehicles entering in single-file fashion through Lompoc High School's parking lot Wednesday were met by medical professionals outfitted in bright safety vests, face coverings and gloves, ready to administer free flu shots at the annual Santa Barbara County Public Health drive-up clinic.

The clinic format, typically held inside county facilities, was adjusted this year in adherence with COVID-19 safety measures.

One County Health official who was managing the event and traffic flow reported administering 582 flu shots the day prior, and already by 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday — while many were still at work — the medical team had administered 150 vaccinations to community members 2 years of age and older.

"And we have 550 available today," he said, referencing an increase in supplies measured against Tuesday's vaccination numbers. "It'll probably get a lot busier once people start getting off work."

Once Cabrillo High School teacher Linda Signal reached a nurses' station, she put her vehicle in park and began rolling up her left sleeve.

Amanda Hewitt, a licensed vocational nurse from Hancock College, greeted Signal and quickly began the vaccination process while adhering to strict safety protocols.

Without flinching, Signal received her flu shot and waited for Hewitt to apply a small Band-Aid to the site.

"I get one every year," Signal said. "I usually get one at [Cabrillo High School], but obviously that's not an option right now," she said.