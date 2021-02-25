You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver critically injured in collision with tree on Alamo Pintado Road
0 comments
alert

Driver critically injured in collision with tree on Alamo Pintado Road

  • 0
022521 alamo pintado crash1

Santa Barbara County Fire personnel extricate 20-year-old Johny Gonzalez from a 2001 Chevrolet truck after it collided into a tree along Alamo Pintado Road, just north of Adobe Canyon Road, shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol officials. 

 Daniel Bertucelli, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Contributed Photo

A 20-year-old Santa Ynez man was critically injured Thursday after his vehicle collided with a tree along Alamo Pintado Road. 

The collision occurred shortly before 7 a.m., when driver Johny Gonzalez was driving a 2001 Chevrolet truck northbound along Alamo Pintado Road, just north of Adobe Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Keith Rogers. 

Gonzalez was traveling at an undetermined speed when, for unexplained reasons, he made an unsafe turning movement to the left.

The vehicle traversed the northbound lane onto the westbound shoulder before colliding with a tree, according to Rogers. 

In addition to CHP officers, CalSTAR, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response personnel responded to the collision. 

Gonzalez, who was the sole occupant, was extricated from his vehicle and airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of major injuries, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli. 

The cause of the collision is under investigation, although alcohol does not appear to be a factor, according to Rogers.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Buellton CHP Office at 805-688-5551. 

022521 alamo pintado crash.jpg

Santa Barbara County Fire and emergency personnel rush 20-year-old Johny Gonzalez to a CalSTAR helicopter, which airlifted him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of major injuries after his 2001 Chevrolet truck collided with a tree along Alamo Pintado Road shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday. 
Deadliest Roads
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Solvang has little say over future of high-density housing plan
Local

Solvang has little say over future of high-density housing plan

  • Updated

Driven by state legislation, Solvang City Council members Monday adopted an urgency ordinance regulating sidewalk vending operations and learned they have little say over a housing development now in the application process for a long-embattled city center property.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News