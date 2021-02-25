Driver critically injured in collision with tree on Alamo Pintado Road

A 20-year-old Santa Ynez man was critically injured Thursday after his vehicle collided with a tree along Alamo Pintado Road.
The collision occurred shortly before 7 a.m., when driver Johny Gonzalez was driving a 2001 Chevrolet truck northbound along Alamo Pintado Road, just north of Adobe Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Keith Rogers.
Gonzalez was traveling at an undetermined speed when, for unexplained reasons, he made an unsafe turning movement to the left.
The vehicle traversed the northbound lane onto the westbound shoulder before colliding with a tree, according to Rogers.
In addition to CHP officers, CalSTAR, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response personnel responded to the collision.
Gonzalez, who was the sole occupant, was extricated from his vehicle and airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of major injuries, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli.
The cause of the collision is under investigation, although alcohol does not appear to be a factor, according to Rogers.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Buellton CHP Office at 805-688-5551.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.