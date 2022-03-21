A male driver was killed Friday after he was ejected from his vehicle as it overturned along a Highway 101 embankment, just north of Los Alamos.

The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m., when a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 101, just north of Palmer Road, went up an embankment and and overturned, according to Mike Eliason, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

The driver, who was not identified, died at the scene, according to Eliason.

Traffic restrictions were in place for a brief amount of time due to the collision.

Eliason said that due to the speed of the vehicle, there was a large debris field along the highway.

The incident remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.