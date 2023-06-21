The lone occupant of a pickup truck was killed when it crashed into a tree Wednesday morning near Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Emergency workers were called to the scene in the 900 block of Highway 246 at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday and encountered the General Motors truck with a single occupant, who was declared dead. County firefighters extinguished a fire that started in the engine compartment of the truck.
Highway 246 was closed down to one lane with officers from California Highway Patrol directing traffic, a County Fire public information officer said.
The identity of the driver was not released as authorities were notifying next of kin.