Hundreds gathered in downtown Santa Ynez over the weekend to celebrate the artistic display of heritage and cultural pride during the 25th annual Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow that featured performances by several North American tribes.
The two-day event, which marked a comeback year since its cancellation in 2020 and 2021, highlighted a series of traditional gourde dances and drumming competitions each day performed by visiting tribes.
According to event organizers, over 300 Native American dancers and singers representing tribes from Canada and the United States attend each year to participate socially and competitively.
Dancers age 7 to 70-plus years old performed in full traditional and jingle dress and wore buckskin, cloth and chicken styles.
The annual pow-wow — planned, organized and operated by Chumash tribal volunteers — is the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ largest cultural event of the year, which aims to introduce educational and cultural experiences to the community that focus on Native American music, arts and customs.
