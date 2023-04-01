The Global Forecast System (GFS) model run suggests that dry weather will continue until April 15.
It has been a long, long-time since we had such a parched forecast. However, it's important to remember that weather prediction is an inherently uncertain and complex science.
There is always a degree of uncertainty associated with any prognostication endeavor involving our atmosphere.
Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds will produce clear skies and cool temperatures on Saturday morning. The inland valleys (Santa Ynez) will drop to the high-30s, while the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) will be in the low-40s on Saturday morning, with highs reaching into the mid-60s.
Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds on Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning will allow low marine clouds with pockets of fog and mist to develop in the coastal regions.
A dry cold front will move through the Central Coast on Sunday with partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. In the wake of this departing cold front, strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds are forecast along the coastline on Sunday afternoon and night.
These northwesterly winds will increase to moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph with gusts to 50 mph) levels on Monday afternoon into Tuesday.
A warming trend will develop on Wednesday through Friday as high pressure builds over the Central Coast and produces gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds, clear skies, and much warmer temperatures, potentially reaching the 70s by Thursday into Friday.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
41/65 44/63 41/58 38/59 39/62 41/65 42/67 43/68
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
38/67 42/68 40/59 36/62 37/40 40/67 41/70 42/71
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
42/63 47/62 44/57 40/58 41/60 42/64 44/68 44/70
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 56 degrees through Sunday, decreasing to 50 to 52 degrees on Monday through Wednesday.
Surf Report
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 18-second period) is expected along our coastline on Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, increasing to 6- to 8-feet by Sunday afternoon.
Increasing northwesterly winds along the California coastline will generate 9- to 11-foot northwesterly (180-degree, shallow-water) seas (with a 3- to 5-second period) on Monday into Tuesday.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) is expected along our coastline on Wednesday, decreasing to 2- to 4-feet on Thursday into Friday.
This Date in Weather History (April 1):
1912-1923 - Residents in the eastern U.S. awoke on "April Fool's Day" to bitterly cold temperatures. The mercury plunged to -34 degrees at Bergland MI and to 16 degrees in Georgia. (David Ludlum)
2019 - This morning's Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds produced 70-degree temperatures at Diablo Canyon Power Plant. Partly cloudy and dry weather with temperatures in the mid to upper-70s will continue through this afternoon.