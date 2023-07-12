Santa Ynez Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 491 is hosting a “hands-on" aircraft maintenance workshop for youngsters interested in developing mechanical and engineering skills.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15, in Hangar J6 at Santa Ynez Valley Airport. The hangar is located in the end row of Airport Road.
Students will be invited to perform maintenance tasks, including tire changing and repacking wheel bearings, checking brake lines and calipers, removing rust from main gear legs, and logging records of the work done in the aircraft logbooks.
EAA hangar boss Sam Burke will also introduce students to a non-operable Cessna 150 that has not flown in several years, and will continue the maintenance process of returning the aircraft to an airworthy condition.
Burke's session will focus on wheel and tire maintenance and the main landing gear.
In addition to Burke, EAA members John Rodkey, Allen Maris, Lloyd Sorenson, and Howard Wallace will serve as instructors.
A lunch of hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and soft drinks will be provided to attendees at noon.
The event is cost-free and parents are invited to join in the work.
For more information, email EAAChapter491@gmail.com