In the early spring of 1861, just six years before Santa Maria’s first settler Ben Wiley arrived in the valley, a man by the name of William Brewer, in making a four-year geological survey of Santa Barbara on behalf of the state Legislature, came through the Central Coast area.
Sometimes riding on the back of a mule or horse, but more often going by foot, the man and his party measured as they climbed the area north of Santa Barbara.
In going up and down through dense chaparral with each man carrying only one canteen of water to quench his thirst, more times than not, the men ran out before they reached the top of the mountains. Although his companions found relief from thirst by chewing on coins for several hours, Brewer always seemed to be thirsty. Throughout the venture, water, or the lack of it, was a major problem for Brewer.
Continuing northward over a recently constructed wagon road from Santa Barbara to San Luis Obispo, and making notes as he traveled, Brewer observed that the road was often little more than a “mere obscure trail across the grassy plain, scarcely visible at spots for want of travel, while others, well-engineered, were built over and along high hills and through deep canyons at great expense and labor.”
Brewer, a professor of chemistry at Washington College in Pennsylvania, made notes of his progress as well as impressions of his travels and sent them to his brother back east. Fortunately for history’s sake, his brother saved the diaries and later had them published.
One of Brewer’s campouts brought him to Benjamin Foxen’s house at the Rancho Tinaquaic, where he met the famous owner of the rancho. His notes described Foxen as a “decidedly original character.”
In crossing the dry Santa Maria River, he noted the valley to be a “perfectly level place, with the exception of an occasional terrace or old riverbank, about 6 or 8 miles wide.”
After crossing a half-mile of sandy riverbed, the party camped at the Dana Rancho in Nipomo, the first place where he could find water. Even though the alkali and the animal droppings made the water unappetizing, “it made good tea.”
Brewer’s party traveled on through Arroyo Grande and up to San Luis Obispo, marking and measuring as it went. He wrote his brother that although the location was beautiful, "the town looks more South American or Spanish than others we have seen. It is a small, miserable place.”
Continuing northward, the party reached Napa Valley by the end of 1861.
Seven years after Brewer’s historic trek through the area, Wiley arrived. He was followed by the families of Joel Miller, Willard McNeil, Thomas Wilson, Joel Harris, William Lovett, John Prell, George Washington Battles, H. C. Sibley and the Holloways. Within a year, there were 100 families living in the area with many scheduled to come.
