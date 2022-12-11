September is a gorgeous time to visit the East Coast due to the fall colors — and Collette Tour's “The Best of Eastern Canada” did not disappoint in that regard. We were a little early for the full-blown fall color display but the colors of the trees were definitely exquisite and postcard material.

A small group from the Santa Ynez Valley enjoyed all the fall weather, plus a day of sprinkling rain, beautiful green hills and views of waterways such as lakes, rivers and waterfalls.

We left early in the morning from Solvang on a chartered bus on Sept. 22. Hot Danish pastries and mimosas were served on the bus to help deal with the utter chaos at LAX airport, which is just finishing yet another renovation project.

Fortunately we had a direct flight with Air Canada to Toronto, the capital of Ontario and Canada’s largest city.

After a good night's sleep, we awoke to amazing California-sunshine weather and drove a little over an hour to the awe-inspiring Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls is a set of waterfalls nestled along the border between the United States and Canada. We embarked on a boat cruise to the base of the falls and witnessed the thundering water from up close.

In spite of our rain gear, we all got wet! The falls are gorgeous and it is almost impossible to comprehend that six million cubic feet of water flows over Niagara Falls every minute, offering what is one of the most spectacular views in North America. They also offer a cave walk that goes behind the falls that is really fun to do as well.

After getting off the boat, everyone headed to the small little shopping area for some hot chocolate and coffee to warm up and get cozy for our short ride to Niagara-on-the-Lake.

This is one of my favorite towns in Eastern Canada and is billed by the Canadians as the “loveliest town in Canada.” If you want to stay close to Niagara Falls, I would definitely stay in Niagara-on-the-Lake. It's approximately 20 minutes from the falls and the most charming, little romantic town with parks, beautiful store planters, twinkling lights and gorgeous horse-drawn carriage rides. They have wonderful shopping here too as a bonus!

The following morning we set off to Rockport which is the gateway to the spectacular Thousand Islands National Park. We enjoyed a memorable cruise through the unspoiled region along the St. Lawrence River.

We then continued on to Ottawa, Canada’s culturally rich capital, that is a blend of French and Canadian customs. We explored Ottawa, saw the prime minister’s residence along with multiple embassies and gothic parliament buildings along Rideau Canal. The canal becomes the world’s largest skating rink in the wintertime.

The National Art Gallery was also impressive with massive spider sculptures to draw one's attention in that direction.

We said bonjour to Quebec City, the heart of Canada’s French heritage, for the next two nights. We explored Old Town which is a UNESCO site that is very picturesque with cobblestone streets and 17th century buildings, the provincial parliament, St. Louis Arch, and the beautiful Chateau Frontenac.

Quebec City is a bit like being in Paris with amazing restaurants and local jazz musicians performing late into the night. It's fun to fall in love with the area by experiencing the beauty and history of both Old and New World Quebec.

The following morning we made a visit to the impressive Montmorency Falls — approximately 10 feet higher than Niagara Falls — en route to a local sugar shack for brunch in the heart of the Quebec countryside.

The brunch was delicious and we learned about the traditions of maple syrup- making and enjoyed samples of traditional foods, including maple taffy on the snow! What I learned here is that Canadian’s put maple syrup on literally everything, and we all had a complete sugar rush on the bus as we made our way for Montreal.

We spent our two last nights in Montreal. The city is a blend of all things old and new, including skyscrapers and cathedrals to rushing waterways and lush gardens. We visited Jacques Cartier Square and McGill University, as well as Mount Royal which is a small mountain in Montreal that offers an incredible view.

The Notre-Dame Basilica, the oldest Catholic church in Montreal built in 1656, is known for its intricately designed interior that features stained glass chronicling the history of the city.

They also had a Barbie Doll exhibit most of us visited that was incredible. The Barbie Expo consisted of an immense collection of Barbie’s with outfits of many different genres, from designer couture to movie celebrities, historical figures, and all world nationalities. We all had our picture taken in the Barbie Box which was unique and fun.

Eastern Canada is a beautiful trip and an area that should be put on your bucket list. Niagara Falls is definitely a must-see, and getting to Canada isn’t that difficult a trip. They also offer cruises along the St. Lawrence River, which is another way to investigate some of this area.

Many travel restrictions have lifted and air fares have come down in price, so I suggest you make up for lost time that was caused by the pandemic, and get back out there and start living again!