Santa Ynez Valley High School's annual Pirate Garage Car Show returned under sunny skies Saturday with 130 vehicles on display and as many as 1,500 in attendance, marking the event's 10-year anniversary with event founder Rob Hill as honorary guest.
The annual fundraiser, which benefits the school’s automotive technology program and racing team, offers students, teachers, administrators — and the general public — a chance to show off their vehicles.
Those on display included domestic and foreign cars, antiques and classics, muscle cars and sports cars.
"This wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for [Hill] — he started it 10 years ago," said third-year Santa Ynez High automotive teacher Gary Semerdjian, referring to Hill, who he replaced in 2020. "We honored him for his retirement, and gave him a plaque."
According to Semerdjian, this year's show was "extremely successful" in the way of funds raised and served as a proper sendoff for Hill, who turned in his campus keys at the height of the pandemic.
"Normally if we made $3,000 to 4,000, we were lucky," Semerdjian said. "But this year we did well since we were able to get sponsors — and we didn't handle the food." He explained that providing food for the event would often cause the program to lose money, so instead food service this time was outsourced to a local vendor.
With some minor tweaks to the business end of things, the show raised roughly $10,000, according to Semerdjian's early estimate, that includes funds raised through sponsorships, donated raffle prizes, and over $4,000 collected from 146 show entrants who paid the $30 registration fee. Of the 146, approximately 130 turned out, Semerdjian noted.
A donation from one particular sponsor, Sam Sell of Rio Vista Chevrolet, fully covered the cost of 200 car show hats, which were gifted to each entrant. Entrants in years prior had been able to purchase a Pirate Garage Car Show hat.
"I'm doing it a little bit different," said Semerdjian, crediting his background in business and economics. "And we're always looking for sponsors."
Other 2023 sponsors included Steve Golis, Bob Holzer Towing, Jon Stephen, Dr. Roger Lane, 805 Towing and Lift, Los Olivos Motors, Chomp and Brekkies restaurants.
The Wheels 'N Windmill Car Show in September also gifted the transportation/ automotive program at Santa Ynez High $15,660, which Semerdjian said provided a "big boost financially" and would help with modernizing the program and purchasing multiple sets of tools for ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) accreditation.
Semerdjian said in the last several years, the automotive program has been gifted 10-11 project cars, many of which require hefty repairs. Those that are irreparable are recycled and the monies reinvested into the program.
Currently eight project cars are parked on campus, which are rotated out depending on the class level, lesson plan, and particular aspects of a car being taught.
"We have some complicated projects that will take a lot of our time," he said. "We're definitely not lacking projects."
First in line for repair is an electric vehicle that Semerdjian said he would like finished sooner than later, and a Sheriff's helicopter tug, usually found on the tarmac of airports, which will require an engine replacement.
"[The tug] is priority No. 1," he said, adding "it needs to get done by the end of April."
Much like Hill, Semerdjian had entered retirement before answering the call to teach with Santa Ynez High's automotive program.
And reentering retirement isn't a consideration.
"This is my retirement gig," he said. "I'm just plugging away."