A group of Los Olivos Elementary students on a ride of a lifetime rolled through downtown Monday aboard the district's new electric school bus that made a special — but temporary — stop on campus ahead of its permanent arrival in 2023.

The school, which became the first district in the nation to own a 100% zero-emission school bus fleet after purchasing a Type A electric school bus from vehicle manufacturer BYD, was given the afternoon to test drive their new vehicle — and invite a few neighbors to come along.

Michelle de Werd, Santa Barbara County Board of Education District 4 representative, joined in on the excitement.

"I was fortunate to take a smooth, comfortable, and quiet ride on the electric school bus," de Werd said, noting the abundance of standout safety features aboard the 30-passenger ride including safety belts, UV disinfectant, anti-collision technology, security cameras throughout, and a well-trained driver — all of which is "extremely important when transporting our most precious cargo, our children."

"I appreciate endless opportunities for field trips for all classes," de Werd added.

Purchase of the bus fleet was 100% grant funded, a campaign largely driven by Los Olivos Elementary Principal Ray Vasquez and parents including Kathryn Rohrer, according to de Werd, whom she credits for their vision, leadership, and tenacity.

"The estimated 60% lower maintenance and energy costs are a huge relief on the district’s budget going forward," de Werd said. "We know that transportation costs will continue to rise. The fully-funded electric school bus will reduce district budget constraints — a great return on investment. Hence more funds will be available for academic and engaging programs at Los Olivos Elementary."

The smaller bus model is designed to fit up to 30 passengers depending on the school's need for Americans with Disabilities Act configuration, and can take as little as 1-1/2 hours to charge on-site at the school's ChargePoint charging station.

One of the funding requirements for receipt of the HVIP/Cal Start grant, according to Rohrer, is that the district had to agree to scrap their old diesel bus, replacing their "whole fleet” — one bus — with the new electric bus.

"This is exciting because our school is tiny," Rohrer said.

BYD is expected to deliver the Type A bus — dubbed the "The Achiever" — to campus before the start of the 2023-24 school year, Rohrer confirmed, which she said will be met with "a big welcome party" attended by partner organizations who provided the district with valuable grant support.

Rohrer said students on Monday were thrilled at the chance to take a test ride, as were representatives from College School District and Dunn School who stopped by "to check out our sweet new ride."

Chad Stacy, director of the Robert W. Jurgensen Entrepreneurship Program and CFO at Dunn School, said the reaction of students and parents on Monday was memorable.

"Seeing the excitement on the faces of the students, the parents, and the bus driver really speaks to how ready we all are for leaps forward in electric vehicle innovation in school transportation," he said. "At Dunn School, we are definitely exploring the opportunities an electric bus could open up on our campus."

Casey Cypert, College and Santa Ynez school districts maintenance operations specialist, also made a stop.

"It’s a whole different feeling than what you're used to as a bus driver," he said, referring to the noticeably quiet engine.

Cypert, who has driven a bus for 35 years — back when they seated as many as 90 passengers, said the wheelchair lift found in the new electric bus is nothing like he's ever seen before.

"Because of state mandates, they've made them a lot bigger and safer," he said.

While Cypert didn't get behind the wheel Monday, he did have the opportunity to take the larger 84-passenger BYD electric bus for a spin a few months ago.

"It's super nice, the air conditioner works great, and there's plenty of room," he said, noting that maneuvering along the Valley's country roads can be tricky and would be made easier with a smaller electric bus.

As such, Cypert said his district, which shares bus services with Santa Ynez High School, is planning to jump on the 100% zero-emission bandwagon as well, given the specs alone.

Cypert, a mechanic by training, explained that the bus gets 110 miles on a full charge — enough for a full pickup route in the morning — and would only take about an hour to recharge with a DC rapid charger.

"My school board is on board," he said. "We’re pursuing a grant for one bus."