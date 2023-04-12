American Association of University Women (AAUW) Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch invites members of the community to help celebrate Earth Day with a special conversation featuring Meredith Hendricks county director at Land Trust of Santa Barbara County.
The event, slated for April 17 at 6:30 p.m., is free and open to the public.
According to the program, Hendricks will share her extensive background in protecting and expanding public lands, and discuss the challenges the wider community faces at a local level.
The event will take place at the Lompoc Library's Grossman Gallery.